Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $267.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $215,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 423.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

