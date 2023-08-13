USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $102.74 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00775451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00122377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92023978 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,147,885.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.