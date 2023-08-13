UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $6.75

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered UWM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.51.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. On average, analysts expect that UWM will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UWM by 4.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

