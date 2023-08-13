Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

