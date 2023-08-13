Valence8 US LP Sells 18,997 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Valence8 US LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,396. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

