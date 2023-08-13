Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.