Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $108,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

