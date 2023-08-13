Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

