Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $202.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

