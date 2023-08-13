Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,855 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

