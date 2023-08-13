Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 267,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,913,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.