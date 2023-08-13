Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 267,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,913,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.