Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

