Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $57.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.