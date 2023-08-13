Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA) Stake Boosted by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 1.71% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 19,242 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

