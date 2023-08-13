Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VTV opened at $145.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
