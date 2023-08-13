Velas (VLX) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $888,324.12 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,486,680,423 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,680,421 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

