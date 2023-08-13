Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VERO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 12,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

