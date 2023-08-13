Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Venus Concept Price Performance
VERO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 12,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venus Concept
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.