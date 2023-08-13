Verasity (VRA) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and $3.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.