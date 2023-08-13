Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

VRCA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 202,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,851,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,662.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,851,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,662.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

