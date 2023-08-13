VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 4.1% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank Trading Down 0.6 %

VBNK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 12,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.61.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

