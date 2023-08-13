Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

VRT stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $36.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,496,348 shares of company stock worth $842,690,097 in the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 328,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

