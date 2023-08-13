Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.