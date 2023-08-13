Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,151 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

American Express stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

