Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

