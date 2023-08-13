Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,992. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $943.56 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

