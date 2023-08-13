Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

