Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,851 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

