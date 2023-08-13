Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Graco by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Graco by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 908,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,334 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 34,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,398 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

