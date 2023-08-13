Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.