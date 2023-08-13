Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.67 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.09-$0.11 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after buying an additional 228,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after buying an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

