Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 11,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

