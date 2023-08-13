Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 11,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

