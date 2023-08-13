Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VSDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 11,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.