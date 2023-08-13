VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $65.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.06%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

