Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 10,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,547. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.