Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), reports.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %

VIRI opened at $0.86 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

