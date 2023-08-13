Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.27. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

