Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 1,421,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

