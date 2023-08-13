Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.80. 2,220,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

