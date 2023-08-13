Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.13. 562,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

