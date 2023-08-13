Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 345 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 118,938 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 355.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 50,875 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,222,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,602. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

