Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 77,754 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,754 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 874,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,365. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

