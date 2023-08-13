Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 256.45% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

