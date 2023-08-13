Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Vivos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.96.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 256.45% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
