VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

