Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vontier Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vontier by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 98,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vontier by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

