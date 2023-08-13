Vox Royalty (VOXR) versus The Competition Financial Review

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vox Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -106.75 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.72 billion -$38.88 million -11.93

Vox Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 733 3077 3881 88 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 241.43%. Given Vox Royalty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 140.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty Competitors -44.62% -6.18% -1.83%

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

