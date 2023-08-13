voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Trading Down 1.3 %
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
