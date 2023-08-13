voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on voxeljet

voxeljet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.