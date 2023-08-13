W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

