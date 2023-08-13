Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Bank of America

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Wallbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

WBX stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

