Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

WRBY stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $287,638.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,093,098 shares in the company, valued at $120,208,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $287,638.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,208,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,847.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630 in the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

