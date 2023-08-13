Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,379.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 56.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

