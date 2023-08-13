Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 337,146 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 4.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $62,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 205,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,055. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

